With a week (featuring two games) left in the 2021-22 Premier League season, it’s almost time for the main event, for the real thing that brings all the boys and girls to the yard. Yes, that’s right. You know what time it is. It’s almost time ... for the transfer window. For Silly Season! The thing that’s not actually football, but the thing that everyone just loves to talk about in football.

Yaaaaaay.

So get ready for all the usual nonsense and speculation, such as Chelsea having Robert Lewandowski on “our radar”. I know, I too am shocked that we’ve heard of a player who should’ve won the Ballon d’Or a couple times by now and who’s scored more goals in the Bundesliga than anyone else other than Gerd Müller, despite, at least according to Twitter, Chelsea having the worst scouts of all time.

Lewandowski has a year left on his contract at Bayern Munich, and the speculation about his future is already generating a lot of clicks — just like last summer. Chelsea were linked back then, too, and we’re back once again. As per the Guardian, we “could” “join the race” if the 33-year-old doesn’t sign a contract extension and if he doesn’t go to Barcelona and if we decide to spend on forwards instead of defenders and if Romelu Lukaku’s situation is resolved in a way that we’d need another striker and if if if and if.

If that sounds like not a chance at all, you’re probably right, with the report eventually conceding that Chelsea’s chances are “slim at the moment”. And I wouldn’t expect that to change, despite whatever number of follow-up rumors and reports we’re going to get.

Okay, now switch Chelsea out for, say, Manchester United, and run it again.