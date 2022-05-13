Lukaku situation to be ‘carefully evaluated’ but agent dismisses exit speculation

Romelu Lukaku’s record-breaking return to Chelsea hasn’t exactly reaped the expected rewards, but after a season of expectations, disappointments, controversies, and even a few goals, we can all end on a happy note with an FA Cup trophy and a top-four finish. The latter’s all but assured, the former can be secured tomorrow.

And that’s all that Lukaku’s focused on at the moment, as his agent Federico Pastorello assures in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica published yesterday — even while acknowledging that things haven’t exactly gone to plan and some careful evaluations must be undertaken in the summer.

“For the cost of the transfer, no one could have expected such a situation. I do not discuss the tactical choices, but it is obvious that there was a problem. The numbers, however, must be considered — he is still the team’s best scorer, with less playing time compared to his teammates. “The situation must be carefully assessed [but] now there is Champions League qualification to secure, there is the FA Cup final. Romelu is focused on this, we have not talked about anything else.”

Chelsea’s peculiar situation with regards to ownership and sanctions is of course another consideration, which makes a quick exit for Lukaku even less likely. Pastorello isn’t exactly stoking the fires of recent speculation along those lines.

“[Those rumors are] much ado about nothing. He has [Inter] and the fans in his heart, he has never hidden it, like his love for Anderlecht where he would like to end his career. “But we cannot think about negotiations. Chelsea are in takeover discussions, we do not know the new owners, let alone if we can open talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait.” -Federico Pastorello; source: La Repubblica via Evening Standard

I’m sure there is plenty of desire from all sides to make things work at Chelsea — be that the club, the head coach, or the player himself. And if not, other teams will have to show plenty of monetary desire to make a potential transfer work.

Either way, let’s win that FA Cup first!