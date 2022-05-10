According to Fabrizio Romano, “everything is now done” between Real Madrid and Antonio Rüdiger, and while the official announcement will not come until after the season, the “deal has been completed”.

Romano reported a couple weeks ago that Rüdiger had agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the Spanish champions and Champions League finalists, but if there was any hope of changing his mind then, it doesn’t sound like there is any left now.

How about an FA Cup as breakup trophy then?

Everything is now done between Real Madrid and Toni Rüdiger. The deal has been completed, club sources confirm: he will play for Real. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid



Contract until 2026, there’s no option for further season.



Official announcement: end of the season.



As confirmed by head coach Thomas Tuchel, the 29-year-old made up his mind to leave a few weeks ago, not long before we finally found some clarity in terms of our ownership situation. Unfortunately, Todd Boehly & Co will have to now concentrate on finding a replacement for Rüdiger, rather than trying to convince him to stay (and also Andreas Christensen).

Whether those replacements will arrive by way of the transfer market (once our operational licence is finally amended), the Loan Army (Levi Colwill, come on down!), or the Academy remains to be seen. I’m sure we will lament the departures of certain players in hindsight, but there’s little use in pining for the likes of Fikayo Tomori or Marc Guéhi now. Their journeys, circumstances, timings are their own.

As Tuchel said, there will still be Chelsea without Rüdiger and we will find solutions.