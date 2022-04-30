Inevitably, Marcos Alonso gets linked with a return to Spain every summer, and this year’s set to be no exception, with Barcelona apparently “working” on a potential deal since he’s one of 3-4 “candidates” at the left-back position for them — at least that’s the claim from the man whose business depends entirely on keeping on making such claims incessantly.

Some rumors have gone as far as to claim that this deal is actually “almost done”, but that seems unlikely given the way Alonso has been talking (and performing)!

Things of course can change quickly in football, and Alonso will in fact have just one year left on his existing Chelsea contract, but he’s recently declared that Chelsea are his home and his heart-club and he’s also talking about what we need to do next season to put up a better fight in the title-race.

“Chelsea is my home now. It has become the club of my life. I will always have those memories, and I will always have Chelsea in my mind.” -Marcos Alonso; source: Chelsea FC

Not exactly the words of someone about to sign with Barcelona, I would think.

“We want to be up there fighting for the title. We will have to be there next year, keep this form away and do better at home. We are still trying to compete 100 per cent this season, it’s important to be fighting every week, be ready for the FA Cup final and finish in third position.” -Marcos Alonso; source: Evening Standard

Alonso has turned into an important player again this season thanks to Ben Chilwell’s injury, though he is 31 now, which means that if he’s looking for a long-term deal, it would probably have to be somewhere else. So it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibilities that Barcelona could sign him (and Christensen, and Azpilicueta), but this seems little more than just a vague rumor at this point.