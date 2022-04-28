Tuchel reconfirms commitment, ready to lead Chelsea into the next era

We could find out very soon who the next owners of Chelsea Football Club might be, from the three remaining finalists, but regardless of which consortium win out, one thing is for sure. They will not be Roman Abramovich, and they will most likely run a very different style of ownership.

And that’s just part of the uncertainty of the situation, before we even get to more tangible considerations, such as a transfer budget or if and when we might actually be allowed to start addressing the various needs in the squad via transfers or contracts.

Still, head coach Thomas Tuchel isn’t looking to jump ship, far from it, and will be looking to do his best within the new parameters to keep the club’s ambitions and intentions where they need to be.

“We try to show our commitment, our passion, for it and maybe it is very important for me to give this message: I’m committed, I’m looking forward to it and I’m passionate about it. And as soon as we can act we will try to turn things around and make it, from a disadvantage, maybe an advantage.”

While the Abramovich Era is ending in a rather unexpected and abrupt way, the structures that have been put into place over the past two decades are staying and should provide a tremendous foundation for continued success.

“I was so happy with the structure that the club provides and the mentality Chelsea provides. That was, for me, always the foundation to strongly believe and genuinely believe ‘OK, we will push and keep on pushing. [...] I don’t know what’s coming [but] the key thing for me is that we keep the mentality in the building at least and in the club, the competitive mentality that was installed over more than a decade.”

Every offseason is important, but this summer’s promising to be extra challenging. Much like on the pitch, everyone involved will need to be at their best.

“I would be less concerned if we had the same ownership, if we could rely on our structure. It can be complex enough if you lose a player like Toni and maybe lose another player like Andreas with that kind of quality, and both of them for free. “It can be demanding enough even if everything else stays in place. So with this in question it can be a very, very demanding summer, but I just want to be positive about it and stick to the things we can influence. [...] I don’t have the solution right now but we will try to stay positive about it. “I also think it is not possible that a new owner comes in and hands over and says ‘here go wild, here is £250million go and spend it’. There is still faith in the people who take care of it from our side and we try to be prepared behind the scenes so that if we get a green light to act that we are ready and share our views on the team.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Telegraph

In Tuchel We Trust.