With Chelsea continuing to remain unable to offer new contracts to players, Antonio Rüdiger’s future remains in the balance. And while it sounds like he wants to stay and we also want him to stay, unless the restrictions on the club by the UK government are lifted or eased, we cannot actually make it so that he stays.

So despite all the (better late than never) good intentions, time is running out. The season ends in a month, the transfer window opens in early June, and Toni’s contract officially runs out at the end of June. We cannot expect him to wait around forever, nor should he, for the sake of his own career.

The expectation remains that as soon as the ownership situation clears up — i.e. a winner of the pseudo-auction is named — that the restrictions will be lifted, but until that actually happens, that remains a massive leap of faith in trusting some slimy politicians (redundant phrasing, I know).

| Ancelotti wants multiple positions to be strengthened in the squad, besides the superstar signing of Mbappé/Haaland. He personally asked for the signing of Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 21, 2022

Into all that uncertainty step Real Madrid once again, rekindling their interest and starting to push hard once again. Reports emerging out of Spain claim that Carlo Ancelotti himself is urging the club to make a play, especially as Rüdiger has apparently lowered his contractual demands as well. That was one of the big reasons Real gave up on this idea in the first place earlier this season. (Or did they?)

| Real Madrid have been informed that Rudiger will lower his original salary demands. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 21, 2022

Reports closer to home, and even from Fabrizio Romano, assure that the situation remains unchanged, but that’s unlikely to deter the growing tide of this familiar narrative.

Hold on to something; this might get bumpy.