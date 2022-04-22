Emerson Palmieri’s loving life in Lyon, but Lyon may not be able to reciprocate those feelings after the end of the season. Turns out that love alone ain’t gonna pay the bills!

So, assuming Lyon don’t activate the €15m buy-option agreed with Chelsea as part of the loan, what’s next for the 27-year-old? He does have two more years left on his Chelsea contract, so a return to London is certainly a possibility. We wanted him back in January already, after all, but he chose to stay (again, Tars: love). But Marcos Alonso will be in the final year of his contract and Ben Chilwell will be coming off of major knee surgery, so Emerson could find plenty of minutes.

But if he’s not too keen on that, remembering all those prior seasons where just sat on the bench most of the time, he will probably have plenty of interest from elsewhere, especially from the Serie A. In fact, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, he’s at the very top of Juventus’ wishlist for a new left back.

That’s hardly a new angle for an Emerson transfer rumor — he was linked last year, the year before that, and the year before that as well already! — but with Juventus needing to all kinds of reinforcements to get back into the title conversation in Italy, making the Emerson move a reality might just behoove them.