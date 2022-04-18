Antonio Rüdiger had a very impressive game at the Santiago Bernabéu last week — even by his usual high standards this season — as Chelsea came close to an historic comeback against Real Madrid, and that has apparently prompted the locals to re-examine their decision to drop out of the race for his signature.

According to ESPN, Real are now once again “assessing the possibility” of signing him after seeing him play in person, which seems like an hilariously old school idea — have they upgraded from fax machines yet? — but certainly makes for a good narrative turn.

Madrid looked the odds-on favorites for Rüdiger’s signature earlier this season after initial talks with Chelsea over an extension stalled. But over the winter, the situation seemed to change — though things are now once again on hold thanks to the (entirely unnecessary) restrictions placed on the club by the UK government that prevent us from offering new contracts to players (or staff).

While it still looks like Toni will stay and get his new deal as soon as the restrictions are lifted, other teams could certainly try to exploit this situation. Madrid should have the financial power to meet Rüdiger’s demands as well, should they choose to do so.