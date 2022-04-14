Chelsea youngster Armando Broja has been impressing down on the South Coast for much of the season — though he’s now gone seven league games without a goal — and in turn, Southampton have been quite clear in their desires to keep him beyond just this season, at least on loan again but preferably for good.

Unfortunately for them, that’s literally an impossibility at the moment thanks to the restrictions placed on Chelsea by the UK government, which prevent us from conducting any sort of transfer (or contract) talks, incoming, outgoing, any-which-way-heading. While this is a bit of a problem for us overall, it’s actually a nice little benefit in this situation, much to Saints manager Ralph Hasenhüttl’s chagrin.

“We are not discussing [Broja staying] at the moment. We all know the situation at Chelsea, there are a lot of changes there and it is not so easy to find the right person to talk to about futures of players. “It is easier to concentrate on your job and what we can do between now and the end of the season. The higher up the table we finish, the more attractive we are for players and this is the goal for the last seven games.” -Ralph Hasenhüttle; source: Hampshire Live

That Southampton find themselves in this situation right after getting smacked at home by Chelsea 6-0 last weekend is all the more amusing.

In all seriousness however, the current restrictions are set to expire May 31, and they may yet be adjusted before then depending on how the ownership transition process develops. Or they could be extended depending on the latest whims of points-scoring politicians.

Either way, hopefully we are able to make the best decision for both Chelsa and Broja himself in this situation, be that another loan or perhaps (a chance at) a first-team role.