Chelsea have been keeping an eye on Ronald Araújo’s contract situation at Barcelona, with the 23-year-old now well into the final 18 months of his current deal and negotiations regarding an extension going about as well as our own attempts with Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen.

All that could change, and probably will change for the Blaugrana given Araújo’s importance to their team, but according to Catalan radio station TV3 (via Barca Times), he’s not quite ready to agree terms just yet and has rejected the first extension offer. Pro-tip: always reject the first offer in negotiations.

[ @OnzeTv3 ] | Araujo refused the first offer of a contract extension because it was too low. Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring the situation. #fcblive — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 8, 2022

Araújo supposedly wants to stay at Barcelona, but also wants a salary that is in line with his importance in the squad — especially when his club are signing players like Andreas Christensen on big wages at the same time.

That might not be as easy as he might expect, but there’s little reason to think right now that they’re not going to eventually agree. Alongside Chelsea, Manchester United are also said to be interested and keeping an eye on things just in case they do in fact fail to do so.