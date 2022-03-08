Andreas Christensen’s free transfer at the end of the season to Barcelona could be made official this week, as per Gianluca Di Marzio, Sky Sport Italia, Diario Sport, Mundo Deportivo and Goal.

The Catalan giants are said to have offered an annual net salary of €6m, which is significantly higher than what Chelsea, or the likes of Bayern Munich were willing to give. Christensen supposedly already informed Chelsea in December that he’s leaving.

Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time. #FCB



Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/iP3xRwSdof — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 8, 2022

The decision to join Xavi’s project at Barcelona was apparently taken by Christensen himself, against his father’s wishes, which could explain why he decided to change his representatives late last year, months after already agreeing a contract extension with Chelsea.

More on Christensen. No way for Premier League clubs because he wants to respect Chelsea - but he’s prepared to accept Barcelona proposal. #CFC



Barça bid way better than Bayern one. It’s matter of final stages. #FCB



More: https://t.co/xNFVbRV5jZ pic.twitter.com/4svBbLsKij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

However, Barcelona will have a much harder time in convincing César Azpilicueta to ditch the Blues, according to Mundo Deportivo, and not just because Chelsea have the option to extend his contract by an additional season unilaterally.

The club captain still hasn’t made up his mind whether to stay or to go, but he’s not against the former and thus Barcelona are not as optimistic in signing him as they were earlier.