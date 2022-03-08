 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Barcelona finalizing Christensen agreement but Azpilicueta could yet stay at Chelsea — reports

By Rohaan1997
Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session
Running towards Barcelona?
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Andreas Christensen’s free transfer at the end of the season to Barcelona could be made official this week, as per Gianluca Di Marzio, Sky Sport Italia, Diario Sport, Mundo Deportivo and Goal.

The Catalan giants are said to have offered an annual net salary of €6m, which is significantly higher than what Chelsea, or the likes of Bayern Munich were willing to give. Christensen supposedly already informed Chelsea in December that he’s leaving.

The decision to join Xavi’s project at Barcelona was apparently taken by Christensen himself, against his father’s wishes, which could explain why he decided to change his representatives late last year, months after already agreeing a contract extension with Chelsea.

However, Barcelona will have a much harder time in convincing César Azpilicueta to ditch the Blues, according to Mundo Deportivo, and not just because Chelsea have the option to extend his contract by an additional season unilaterally.

The club captain still hasn’t made up his mind whether to stay or to go, but he’s not against the former and thus Barcelona are not as optimistic in signing him as they were earlier.

