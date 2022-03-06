Official: Rosenborg BK sign Bryan Fiabema on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea U23 leading goalscorer Bryan Fiabema will spend the rest of the 2022 calendar year on loan at Norwegian top division side Rosenborg BK, whose league season is set to start in about a month’s time (the league runs spring-to-fall rather than fall-to-spring).

RBK do have an option to make the deal permanent, according to (semi-official) reports.

Sjekk også ut Bryans intervju med VG. https://t.co/zVn42XyMlw #rosenborg — Rosenborg Ballklub (@RBKfotball) March 6, 2022

Fiabema joined Chelsea two years ago as the first signing following our transfer ban, joining for a reported fee of around €600k from Tromsø IL, his hometown club. He signed a 3.5-year deal at the time, and it doesn’t look like he signed an extension before heading out, so that’s still expiring in 2023 (i.e. six months after this loan would end, barring RBK picking up their option).

The 19-year-old had not yet made his Chelsea debut, though he has trained with the first-team on occasion. Now he’s ready to actually play at the senior level, too.

“Now I am ready for senior football and want to go out and gain new experiences. I was looking for a loan at a good level. When Rosenborg came on the field, it was quite logical for me. It is the largest club in Norway and one I have followed since I was little.” -Bryan Fiabema; source: VG via Google Translate

Rosenborg, whom we might remember from an ill-fated Champions League match or two of yore, finished fourth last season. They are managed by former Norway international Kjetil Rekdal.