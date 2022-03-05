The saga of Andreas Christensen’s future appears to be drawing to its (expected) conclusion, with Barcelona about to complete the deal to bring the 25-year-old defender to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Bayern Munich tried as hard as they could, but Christensen apparently had his mind set on a move to Barca instead, and it appears that those dreams will come true.

According to Gerard Romero (via Barca Times), Christensen already underwent his medicals on Monday, after Barcelona’s representatives came to London. Christensen’s representatives will supposedly travel to Barcelona next week to finalize whatever details are remaining of the transfer. With this much finalizing going on, perhaps one day the signing itself will become final as well!

[ @gerardromero ] | JUST IN: Andreas Christensen underwent medical tests in the last Monday. Next week his agents will travel to Barcelona to FINALIZE the deal. #fcblive ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/eDMH37Z7wa — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 4, 2022

Christensen, who joined the Academy as a 16-year-old in 2012, is set to depart Chelsea after making over 200 appearances for the club, and winning 8 trophies along the way. We can only wish him continued success in Spain, too.