Chelsea sign most coveted teenager Leo Cardoso from West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea have apparently signed talented youngster Leo Cardoso from West Bromwich Albion’s academy, as first reported by the Secret Scout, who call him “one of the best under-16s in Europe”. Chelsea have been interested for over a year at the very least.

The 15-year-old who can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder, is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country. At the international level, he plays for Portugal’s U16 team, while he has also represented England at the U15 level.

Chelsea are always keeping an eye out for such prodigious talents (ed.note: one of the less immediately visible legacies of the Abramovich Era!) as part of our efforts to maintain the quality and the competitiveness of the Academy.

To that effect, we recently signed Abdul Matthews from London grassroots team Levels FC. Meanwhile, Brighton’s Toby Collyer recently trialed at club, as has John Terry’s nephew, Frankie Terry of Colchester United. Blackburn Rovers’ Ashley Philipps — also of interest to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton — is seemingly on the radar as well.

EXCLUSIVE: 18 year-old Colchester CB Frankie Terry (nephew of John Terry) is currently training at #Chelsea



Chelsea have been interested since December & a fee between Colchester and #CFC has already been agreed pic.twitter.com/yHTVrLZNbl — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) February 2, 2022

We’re also keeping tabs on talents from the continent, with PSG’s Ismael Gharbi, who is also being courted by Liverpool, on our wish-list, according to Fabrice Hawkins. The 17-year-old is prioritizing a contract renewal with PSG, but has been disappointed with his playing time, and could leave the club once his contract expires in the summer.