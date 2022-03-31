According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain made their latest sneaky attempt to get N’Golo Kanté, “renewing contact” back in January, in the winter transfer window, or at least trying to. As per the report, Kanté didn’t even bother to respond to them, let alone entertain their offer.

A Chelsea True Blue indeed!

PSG have been trying for a while to convince Kanté to come back to his hometown, but the recently turned 31-year-old (Happy Birthday!) has steadfastly refused them at every step. The report adds that he very much remains happy in England, in part because he can remain relatively anonymous even after 249 appearances for Chelsea and a trophy cabinet bursting at the seams.

That said, the approach can perhaps serve as a reminder that N’Golo will have just one year left on his contract after this season, and while there are other more immediate concerns that need to be sorted out, we will have to turn out attentions to his contract as well, and soon. He may not be an every-game player at this point, but when he’s in top form, he still remains the best in the world.

Oh, and a True Blue!