Chelsea are currently unable to offer new contracts to our own players thanks to the sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich and the club, but even before that was the case, Andreas Christensen was all abut set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

There’s been further confirmation earlier this week of that expected outcome, in an interview with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who’s claimed that they have an agreement in place for two signings already for the summer.

“We have two agreements with players who end their contracts.” “Defence and midfield? Yes, that’s the thing but don’t make me say the names.” -Joan Laporta; source: RAC1 via Evening Standard

This defender is presumably Christensen and his new midfield teammate is probably Franck Kessié, currently in a similar contract situation at AC Milan.

Losing Christensen will be massive, even if he’s currently only third-choice at best at centre back, and makes Antonio Rüdiger’s extension even more important — as soon as we’re allowed to do so.