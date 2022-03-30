Timo Werner’s Chelsea career is not heading in the direction it was supposed to when he arrived in England from Germany two summers ago, but even if it may be too soon to call him a complete bust, we might not get a chance to see him to turn things around. According to German TV channel Sport1, the former RB Leipzig goal machine wants out and is already making plans to leave London for good.

The report claims that Werner’s representative, Volker Struth is already working on making this happen — assuming that Chelsea’s sanctions will be lifted once new ownership is in place — with Borussia Dortmund, who were linked to the 26-year-old earlier this month, supposedly leading the chase. However, BVB might have trouble affording Werner’s transfer fee (“upwards of €40m”) and would certainly have trouble affording his current wages, even if they get many millions for Erling Haaland as expected.

Either way, after Germany’s 2-0 win over Israel last week, Werner himself admitted that he’s not in the place he wants to be at Chelsea.

“I’m a striker and always want to score. Things aren’t going the way I’d like at Chelsea, so it’s all the better that things are going well here under Hansi Flick. “I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I’m playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here. Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here.” -Timo Werner; source: Daily Mail

Things certainly appear to be heading towards Werner’s exit, though you never know in football. And given the economic realities, perhaps a season away on loan is all he needs to find his spark again and get firing on all cylinders at the Bridge eventually.