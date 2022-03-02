It’s been a bit of a nothingburger of a second season for one Timo Werner, who’s missed significant chunks of time with injuries and illness after a first season where he missed a significant number of chances — though still managed to stay involved and lead the team in goal contributions.

But with just 12 starts to his name so far this season, and just 18 goals (in 75 appearances all told) since joining the club, it’s probably fair to wonder just how long Werner’s future might still be Blue. Having spent club-record amounts not once, but twice since his arrival on other players competing for minutes at his position, Werner certainly doesn’t appear undroppable or untransferable — even as he’s become somewhat of a fan favorite, in part thanks to his bumbling in front of goal, but also his relentlessly positive attitude and tireless work-rate.

And that’s something that Sky Deutschland mention as well in their report yesterday, which claims that Borussia Dortmund are thinking about making a play for the (soon-to-be) 26-year-old striker this summer. At the very least, BVB are putting together a shortlist to help cope with the expected departure of Erling Haaland, and Werner’s on there alongside Karim Adeyemi of RB Salzburg. Adeyemi is apparently their first choice, but also out of their €30m max budget.

Unless Werner suddenly bursts into life on the scoreboard, he will likely attract plenty of such attention and speculation in the coming months.