The agreement between Andreas Christensen and Barcelona for his free transfer after the season was said to be imminent as far back as mid-January, and in the works for several months before then, but it sounds like it may in fact now be all agreed, with Gerard Romero claiming that there is “total agreement” over “everything”, barring a cataclysm. Presumably he means that in football terms rather than geopolitical ones...

HOY CONFIRMAMOS



Acuerdo TOTAL al 99%



Barça y Christensen el central del Chelsea lo tienen todo pactado. El danés jugará las próximas temporadas en el Camp Nou, salvo cataclismo @JijantesFC https://t.co/fClMpjP0eF — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 1, 2022

Christensen, who missed Sunday’s League Cup final through injury, seem to suggest just recently that all hope of a Chelsea contract extension may not be lost, but perhaps he was just trying to motivate the agreement with Barcelona over the line.

Either way, this deal is unlikely to be announced officially even if it is true as reported, which will leave plenty of room for further rumors and speculation. But it sounds like the 25-year-old will be leaving Chelsea for good after a decade on the books, having won just about everything there is to win, and blazing a trail from the Academy to the first-team via the Loan Army for others to follow.