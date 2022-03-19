 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Antonio Rüdiger reportedly agrees personal terms with Juventus ... or not

Conflicting reports

By David Pasztor
Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

With all attention focused on Chelsea’s future as a club, the futures of certain players have taken a backseat in the narrative. And of course Chelsea being unable to offer any new contracts at the moment, presumably until the new ownership is in fact in place, is complicating things — especially in the case of Antonio Rüdiger, who reportedly had almost everything sorted out on a new deal.

Into that opportunity step Juventus, who apparently have quickly agreed personal terms with the 29-year-old on a four-year contract. At least according to a front page report in Gazetta dello Sport, who claim that Rüdiger has preferred a return to the Serie A over joining Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

For whatever that report’s worth, we do have other reports emerging since to debunk this surprise agreement. They say that the Rüdiger situation remains unchanged over the past few weeks, with all options still available to him, and Chelsea still having every chance to get him extended once we are again able to do so legally.

These later reports seem much more in line with how this situation had been developing over the past few months, and are certainly the ones I’d like to believe.

I guess we’ll see soon enough.

