Antonio Rüdiger reportedly agrees personal terms with Juventus ... or not

With all attention focused on Chelsea’s future as a club, the futures of certain players have taken a backseat in the narrative. And of course Chelsea being unable to offer any new contracts at the moment, presumably until the new ownership is in fact in place, is complicating things — especially in the case of Antonio Rüdiger, who reportedly had almost everything sorted out on a new deal.

Into that opportunity step Juventus, who apparently have quickly agreed personal terms with the 29-year-old on a four-year contract. At least according to a front page report in Gazetta dello Sport, who claim that Rüdiger has preferred a return to the Serie A over joining Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Rudiger is set to sign a contract worth €6.5M net per season at Juve, with help of the Growth Decree. With the ongoing problems at Chelsea, Juve acted quickly in the final part of the negotiations with the player, Juve had beaten Bayern Munich to his signature. (@Gazzetta_it) — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) March 19, 2022

For whatever that report’s worth, we do have other reports emerging since to debunk this surprise agreement. They say that the Rüdiger situation remains unchanged over the past few weeks, with all options still available to him, and Chelsea still having every chance to get him extended once we are again able to do so legally.

These later reports seem much more in line with how this situation had been developing over the past few months, and are certainly the ones I’d like to believe.

I guess we’ll see soon enough.