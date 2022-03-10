Thomas Tuchel has pointed out that as long as the ink is not dry on the Barcelona contract, there’s always a chance that Andreas Christensen decides to stay with Chelsea instead.

But it sure sounds like that chance is a rather small chance, even if it’s the outcome he would strongly suggest for the 25-year-old to choose. Alas, it sounds like Christensen’s all but made his choice.

And it’s not Blue.

“We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas, for many weeks, is clear and we are not happy about it. “Me personally and club representatives, we think that it’s best for him to stay and we rely heavily on him. He did not sign yet [but] we have to consider the possibility that he leaves us. Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes. Things are not personal, never, never should be personal.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Father Thomas is not angry, he’s just disappointed that his favorite Danish prince would choose such a professionally unfulfilling option.

“There is no need to go now because he is right at the edge to finally take the next one, two, three steps at Chelsea. I don’t think he is done here. That is why I strongly recommended him not to go before it is done. And it is clearly not done. He now has a situation given the formation, given the partners at his side, given his status, given his age: this is his moment. And I cannot understand if he leaves exactly at this moment.” “For Andreas we have unbelievably much to offer. It is the club where he came through the academy and I think he has a lot, also, to appreciate where he is right now. He profited a lot from the support, the structure. Now is the crucial moment to step up and be a huge player with this history.” “I don’t see an upgrade in any other club. Of course if you want to have the challenge of a new league and maybe also in money there are some possibilities always available if you’re a top, top player. But you can fulfil any dream here: I think we should not hide from that and we should not be too humble in that.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Guardian

Can Abramovich just gift the club to a consortium of Tuchel, Čech, and Granovskaia?

Oh, Andreas, where were we again? Oh, right. Well, bye...