Borussia Dortmund confirm the summer signing of Niklas Süle

Long-time Chelsea transfer target Niklas Süle will continue to stay a transfer target for a while longer yet, as the 26-year-old center back has decided to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Dortmund confirmed yesterday that they have reached a four-year agreement with the five-year Bayern Munich man, just a day after Süle’s agent revealed that the defender’s mind was not only made up about leaving Bayern, but also about knowing where he will be going next. It turns out he was telling the truth on both counts!

✍️ Der #BVB hat zur Saison 2022/23 den deutschen Nationalspieler Niklas #Süle (26) verpflichtet.



Der Innenverteidiger steht gegenwärtig noch in Diensten des FC Bayern München. Sein Vertrag dort läuft im Sommer 2022 aus.



https://t.co/LI353bTa6q — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) February 7, 2022

Süle has been steadily linked with Chelsea ever since Thomas Tuchel became the head coach, but we’ve known of the Germany international since before he signed with Bayern in 2017 from TSG Hoffenheim. Süle has made over 150 appearances for the Bavarian giants, but has has felt undervalued and disillusioned for some time now, thus making the decision to let his contract expire this year.

With Süle off the table, Chelsea’s options for potential defensive reinforcements in the transfer (or free agent) market have become one fewer — thus increasing our already strong need to have at least one of Antonio Rüdiger or Andreas Christensen agree a contract extension.