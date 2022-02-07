Niklas Süle has been steadily linked with Chelsea for about a year now, though we’ve been well aware of him for much longer than that, since he was first linked with the Blues back in 2016-17.

Süle was at Hoffenheim at the time, before joining Bayern later that summer and signing a five-year contract. But that contract is about to expire, and after some twists and turns, it looks like the 26-year-old will not be signing an extension and is set to leave at the end of the season.

Despite becoming a regular once again under head coach Julian Nagelsmann, Süle has apparently felt undervalued and unappreciated for some time, and Bayern’s lowballing at the negotiating table hasn’t helped that either.

“If the club [in 2019-20 when Süle tore his ACL] would have come up to us, then we would probably have had a different situation today. But that didn’t happen. [So] he just has the feeling that he is not valued enough. With Niklas the topic of appreciation not only to do with a large economic offer.” “Niklas spent Christmas with his family. He then called me between the days and said to me: I don’t want [to talk with Bayern] anymore. It was a fundamental decision. Yes, it’s certain. Niklas made a decision a short time ago and I would be surprised if he changes that decision again.” -Volker Struth, agent; source: SportBuzzer via Google Translate

In the month since making the decision to leave, of which he apparently informed Bayern in early January, Süle has even decided where he’s going to go next! Or at least that’s what the agent claims — with rumors of Chelsea, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund making the rounds around his client (but Newcastle have been ruled out).

“The new club is set! Niklas Süle made a decision a short time ago. It’s about [...] playing in the right place at the right time. Süle will earn good money anywhere. He will definitely also play in the Champions League and if you get a player like Süle, it will cost you a lot of money.” -Volker Struth, agent; source: SportBild via Google Translate

Considering our own center back situation, with Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, and César Azpilicueta all not signed beyond this season — and at least a couple of them linked with Süle’s current team — there’s a non-zero chance that Süle could be earning his good money in the SW6 going forward.