Ashley Cole also leaves Chelsea to join Frank Lampard at Everton

The Chelsea enclave at Everton is continuing to grow, with the official confirmation of Ashley Cole also joining their new head coach Frank Lampard’s backroom staff. Cole is the fifth Chelsea man now at the Toffees, including Lampard as well as assistant Joe Edwards, first-team coach Paul Clement, and fitness coach Chris Jones.

(It’s a bit surprising that the highly experienced Clement, long-time assistant to Carlo Ancelotti and former manager himself, is “only” a coach while Edwards and Duncan Ferguson are the two assistants.)

Cole, who will also be a “first-team coach”, had been working part-time at the Chelsea Academy since 2019, splitting time with his commitments for the England U21s. It’s unclear if he will continue that assistant role going forward as well. (UPDATE: yes, he will.)

Lampard and Cole had also worked together at Derby County, in what was Ash’s final year of a legendary playing career.

We wish them all great success and very good luck, except of course when playing against Chelsea.