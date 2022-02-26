Speaking on the London in Blue Podcast this week, the Telegraph’s Matt Law called negotiations between Andreas Christensen(‘s agent) and Chelsea “dead”, with all signs pointing to the 25-year-old’s exit this summer.

That certainly fits the way this situation has been evolving over the course of the season, with Christensen looking likely to sign back in the fall, but then stepping back and away from the negotiating table and Chelsea seemingly unwilling to engage with such shenanigans and whatever his new demands may be.

Update #Christensen: #CFC bosses expect his move to #FCBarcelona in summer. Many teammates also assume this. No one expects a contract extension. The players side conveys that a move to #FCBayern is still possible, but they also talk about and with Barcelona. @SkySportsNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 25, 2022

And this viewpoint has been reiterated by the latest reports from Germany, where Bayern Munich (and Borussia Dortmund?) were keeping a watchful eye on things but are not looking likely to sway the player away from Barcelona. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg adds that “no one expects a contract extension” and that the assumption is that Christensen will be wearing Barcelona colors next season.

With nothing signed officially, the situation can still change in the near future, but it’s looking unlikely. And that makes getting Antonio Rüdiger’s contract extension sorted even more important, in addition to any new signings or returning loanees who may be coming in.