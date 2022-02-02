Éder Militão wants new Real Madrid contract; Chelsea linked to make it happen

When we played Real Madrid in last year’s Champions League knockout rounds, two players stood out head and shoulders above all on their side: Karim Benzema in attack and Éder Militão in defense.

The former hardly surprised in that sense — he’s been at this for over a decade. The latter was an eye-opener, underlining the progressive development of the then 23-year-old defender from a high-priced transfer flop (€50m they once paid) to a high-performing center back, peeking out from behind the shadows of Raphaël Varane and Sergio Ramos.

Now 24, Militão has continued to emerge as a key player and leader for not only the club (he has almost as many minutes as Antonio Rüdiger for us, for example), but for Brazil as well. And that makes his current contract as “one of the lowest salaries” at Real Madrid, rather inadequate.

So, what is one to do when in need of a new contract even though there are still 3.5 years left on the current one? Turn to the rumor mill, and specifically Chelsea! Militão may have learned plenty from Sergio Ramos over the past couple years, including this tried and trusted move.

Diario AS claim that Thomas Tuchel has “made a request” to Chelsea leadership, who in turn will be “probing” for the player in the summer. But in the meantime, the report also makes the claim that Real “could easily improve his situation” simply by paying Militão what he’s worth.

Congrats on your future contract extension, Éder!