How good has Kepa Arrizabalaga been lately? So good that Chelsea are “braced” for all the incoming summer bids!

How many summer bids are incoming? Who knows! Open the floodgates!

We might be hoping for quite a few — as least judging by the apparent briefing given to the likes of the Guardian, the Telegraph, the Mirror, Football.London, and so on. When they’re all dancing to the same beat, the club’s behind the scenes movements become a fair bit less clandestine!

The reports all agree that while Kepa is apparently happy enough at Chelsea, he remains firmly the second choice behind FIFA The Best and UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year Édouard Mendy — even if Kepa does end up starting Saturday’s Club World Cup final, which he probably should — and that could “open the door” for a summer exit, provided that a “suitable offer” that “makes financial sense” is received.

While no one has actually made a bid yet, sensible or non-sensible, the Mirror add that Kepa’s “certain” to attract interest from Spain, while rumors from last year had Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio circling slowly as well.

So braced!

All that said, Kepa being a fantastic backup is probably not a good long-term solution for the player himself. So unless Mendy suddenly drops off, it’s surely in everyone’s best interest to find a more prominent role for Kepa at some other team — most likely on loan, since the financials involved pretty much rule out any other solution.

(On the other hand, if he wants to stay, then that’s cool, too. It’s pretty much all sunk cost anyway.)