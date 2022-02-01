AS Roma confirm Chelsea buy-back clause for Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham joined AS Roma this summer from Chelsea, joining The Special One in The Eternal City for some gladiatorial combat in the Serie A. They got off to a good start, then hit a bump in the road, but have now more or less gotten back on course. Roma are sixth in the league as things stand, one better than last season, and still going strong in both the Coppa Italia and the Europa Conference League.

Tammy’s season has gone along similar lines so far, cooling off after a hot start but then turning up the heat to eleven. The 24-year-old striker has 13 goals in his last 16 appearances in all competitions, including 6 in his last 6 in the league. Those are, dare I say, Romelu Lukaku-esque numbers in the Serie A, if not better.

But keeping an eye on Tammy is about more than just wishful thinking or hindsight. Chelsea had reportedly included a buy-back clause in the €40m transfer agreement with Roma precisely in case our former Academy goal-machine continued to develop along just such a trajectory. And what’s even better, Roma director Tiago Pinto has confirmed that the buy-back is indeed real.

“It’s true, that clause does exist, but we are not worried. It’s only valid from 2023, but I am not concerned. I am happy because he is playing well and can get even better.” -Tiago Pinto; source: Football Italia

While Pinto didn’t specify the exact amount, the other details he provided (i.e. valid from 2023) match exactly what was reported before, so there’s little reason to doubt the veracity of those same reports when it comes to the fee as well: €80m.

At this rate, that would be a bargain.