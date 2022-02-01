Official: Chelsea sign, loan back Mason Burstow to Charlton Athletic

Chelsea have officially signed Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic, and loaned him back to them for the rest of the season, with both sides confirming the deal today.

Neither the length of Burstow’s contract, nor the fee paid to Charlton have been confirmed however — or even rumored for that matter — though the latter has been described as “substantial” (relatively speaking of course). Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard confirmed that Chelsea met their “valuation”, and thus were able to complete the deal before yesterday’s 11pm deadline.

Burstow joined the Addicks just 15 months ago, making the move from non-league Maidstone United. The South London-born youngster had also spent time in Welling United’s youth system while also coming to Chelsea on trial twice in the last couple years.

The highly rated 18-year-old striker will be expected to contribute regularly to Charlton’s League One campaign, which sees them sitting midtable at the moment. He has 6 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions thus far.

Welcome (in six months), Mason!