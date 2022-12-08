Denzel Dumfries has had himself a very good World Cup so far, and the Inter Milan right back has been right back in the transfer rumors as well, with Chelsea among the teams (re-)linked.

Adding a wrinkle to the situation is another familiar twist in Inter apparently needing to raise about €60m to balance the books by the end of June. So you would think that Dumfries balling out in Qatar would be a good thing, but the higher his valuation goes, the fewer the teams who could afford him. That said, the latest reports still think that it’s a certainty he leaves before next season, with a transfer ideally agreed in January already (but with Dumfries still completing the season at Inter back on loan).

Given all that, Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that Chelsea remain “the big favorites” for the 26-year-old’s signature, ahead of all others, including Tottenham Hotspur. There is no price tag attached to this claim, but the pre-World Cup number was £50m+, which would just about make up the €60m deficit on the bottom line already.

That’s certainly a hefty bit of inflation on the €15m that Inter paid PSV 18 months ago, so perhaps we can focus on finding the next Dumfries instead (unless Inter want to give that €60m right back to us later in the summer in exchange for Romelu Lukaku).