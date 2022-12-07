Future superstar Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa is set to choose Real Madrid, according to the latest reports out of Brazil, with the Galacticos having stolen a beat on the likes of Chelsea and PSG in the sweepstakes for the kid’s signature.

UOL Sport claims that Real have “made progress” this week to the point that “the expectation of those involved in the business is that the agreement will be sealed in December”.

Unlike PSG, Real are apparently willing to meet Palmeiras’ full €60m asking price (even if not in a lump sum) and have evidently presented a more compelling pitch to the youngster and his representatives than Chelsea might have. The report acknowledges that Chelsea were a “strong competitor” in this race, but we seem to have — or are about to have — come up short. Nice try, Thiago Silva!

Obviously, the deal isn’t actually confirmed yet, but it’s said to be just “a matter of time”, with the player’s representatives set to travel to Madrid soon, presumably to finalize things. The 16-year-old won’t be able to actually join for another 18 months, but this is a familiar situation for Real after they pulled off similar deals in recent years for Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes.

So, who’s the next Endrick?