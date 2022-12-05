After his star turn against the USA in their Round of 16 match on Saturday, Netherlands right back Denzel Dumfries had to field a couple question regarding transfer rumors, as someone remembered that the 26-year-old has been commonly linked with Chelsea (and others) over the past couple years, including over the summer.

That’s been little more than idle speculation of course, and Dumfries himself isn’t given them too much weight either.

“Of course it’s a compliment [to be linked with Chelsea]. But when you put the Nerazzurri shirt on that is also a big compliment. “I’m focused on the national team and I play for a very, very beautiful club in Italy. I’m very proud that I can play for Inter so I am focused on nothing else but the national team and Inter.” -Denzel Dumfries; source: Athletic

Dumfries has a ton of time left on his contract (2.5 years) but Chelsea were supposedly willing to spend the €50m+ that would be needed potentially to prise him away from Inter Milan — even if right back is one of the few spots in the team that is not in need of improvement.