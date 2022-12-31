These things happen: Benfica manager admits Enzo Fernández has ‘decision’ to make

Benfica returned to action last night after the World Cup break, and they returned in shocking fashion, losing their first match of the season (in any competition) in a 3-0 debacle at SC Braga. While the defeat leaves Benfica still comfortably first in the Primeira Liga, five points ahead of FC Porto and six ahead of Braga themselves, it’s obviously not the note on which they wanted to end the calendar year.

And speaking of things they don’t want to happen, Enzo Fernández might have played his final match for them — he got the start, contrary to initial rumors, and played a decent 88 minutes (or as decent as one can in midfield in a 3-0 reverse). Manager Roger Schmidt was quizzed afterwards on this topic, and while he obviously didn’t make any final declarations, he did admit that the 21-year-old has a big decision to make in the next few days, weeks.

Hmmm ... wonder what that could be?

“I don’t know if that was the last match of Enzo. I think Enzo is a great player. Since he arrived at Benfica, he’s played fantastic football. Also, as a person, he’s completely identified with the club. “Like I said before the match, sometimes things in football happen and then players have to make decision. We will see what happens next weeks.” -Roger Schmidt; source: SL Benfica

He’s just a young man living life, can you blame him? These things happen.