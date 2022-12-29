In a situation somewhat reminiscent of last year, Chelsea are faced with the prospect of two important players potentially leaving for free at the end of the season. Last year, it was Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen. This year, it’s Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté. The situations aren’t exactly the same of course, but so far they have looked to be ending quite similarly (with perhaps one or both of them ending up at Barcelona, even).

But things may not be written in stone just yet!

Jorginho’s agent has revealed in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb that an offer from Chelsea is on the table and confirmed that it’s still their priority to extend with the Blues. Jorginho himself has been gushing about his love for the club and the land recently as well, so presumably this will get done sooner rather than later.

“Jorginho expires on June 30, we have a renewal proposal and we give priority to Chelsea.” -João Santos; source: TMW via Google Translate

Meanwhile, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea are back at the negotiating table with N’Golo Kanté after talks earlier this season broke down. And while contract length remains the sticking point — Kanté wanted (wants?) three years; we offered (offer?) only two with maybe an option tacked on — “there is now increasing confidence” that a deal will get done.

Both Kanté and Jorginho will be free to talk to other clubs starting next week, so time is of the essence if we are indeed hoping to keep them for a year or two more.

(That said, if we’re truly “rebuilding” and going after the likes of Enzo Fernández and Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, maybe we just rip the bandaid off? Jorginho’s surely not irreplaceable and Kanté seems permanently broken at this point unfortunately...)