Official: Chelsea, Molde FK agree David Datro Fofana transfer

Chelsea have officially announced today that we have reached “a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana” and that “the 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023”. Fofana should be our first signing of what is expected to be another “frantic” transfer window.

Reports last week already spoke of a “full agreement” between all parties, but now it’s officially official bar the presentation and the pictures of Fofana holding a Chelsea shirt.

The transfer fee, as usual, has not been announced officially, but previous reports pegged it at around €12m. The brief announcement also doesn’t make any claims as far as Fofana’s immediate assignment might be concerned, whether he would join the first-team, stay with the Development Squad, or head out on loan somewhere else right away. (Molde FK finished their season in November; the 2023 Eliteserien season won’t start until April.) Chances are it’s the latter, but we’ll have to wait and see.

In any case, pre-welcome, Datro Fofana! See you soon.