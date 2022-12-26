The idea of João Félix leaving Atlético Madrid isn’t new, nor is the rumor of him potentially joining Chelsea — especially after Armando Broja was lost for the season with an ACL rupture — but the Telegraph are claiming an exclusive in reporting that we are indeed “looking to” strike a deal: a loan with an option or obligation (quite the difference!), depending on Atlético’s stance.

Atléti manager Diego Simeone was recently quizzed on this issue, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, PSG, Manchester United and a few others possibly interested, and while he gave a diplomatic answer, his own club’s CEO had already made it clear that they are considering their massive investment in the 23-year-old once most highly coveted winger a sunk cost already. They are looking for a “reasonable” arrangement, which has been interpreted as a short-term loan with long-term rider. It seems unlikely that they would want him back ever though, as he’s supposedly not a Cholista.

The Telegraph’s report doesn’t surmise what Chelsea might consider reasonable in this case, but apparently we want to “move swiftly”. That intention is attributed to Todd Boehly even though we have now finally appointed an actual technical director as well. But it certainly sounds like we want to reinforce the attack above all else this January, so the former £100m-man might just be the eye-catching option that our new powers that be may indeed be considering. (So much for data and scouting then, eh?)