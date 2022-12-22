Chelsea look set to seal our first January signing, having reportedly “fully” agreed the transfer of young striker David Datro Fofana from 2022 Norwegian champions Molde FK. We were said to be advanced talks last week, and we’ve now advanced to where we needed to advance to. Here we go, and such.

Fofana led the team in scoring with 15 in 24 league appearances — though a fair bit behind the league’s top scorer, Amahl Pellegrino, who had 25. But Pellegrino’s 32 and Fofana’s just turning 20 today, so we’re obviously paying for a some potential here as well. Or at least I’d hope so.

The reported fee is a relatively paltry €12m, so there isn’t too much financial risk involved in this deal. His medical is supposed to take place in London today, and presumably the move will become official when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Fofana had been on course to join Brighton previously, but New Brighton is undoubtedly more appealing. Woo.