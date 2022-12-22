An increasing number of reports over the past 24-48 hours, including from The Athletic and The Times, have claimed that Chelsea are closing in on the signing of young Andrey Santos from Brazilian first (once again) division club Vasco da Gama.

News of this impending signing first broke three weeks ago, with Chelsea reportedly beating out PSG to the 18-year-old’s signature for a cool €15m. The more recent reports, which are going with the trusty old “undisclosed” transfer fee, have added the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United to the pile of vanquished foes who now lie in the mud by the wayside, watching on with envious eyes as we present the bedazzled pen to the teenager from Rio to put it to paper and make it all official.

Or something.

EXCLUSIVO!



Andrey está a caminho do Chelsea!



Como informamos no dia 1° de dezembro, o Chelsea tinha a intenção de formalizar a proposta pelo volante após a Copa do Mundo e ela chegou nesta semana. City e Newcastle também fizeram ofertas, mas o garoto escolheu os Blues. (+) pic.twitter.com/TIKZXfMYDj — Lucas Pedrosa (@pedrosa) December 21, 2022

Andrey Santos played a key role for Vasco as they finished third in Série B this year and earned promotion back into the Brazilian top division for next season. He’s been described as “classic box-to-box No.8”, though he’s also just 18, at which age such definitions can be rather malleable. He certainly fits our new m.o. of spending decent sums on (presumably) highly promising players.