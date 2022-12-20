AC Milan boss urges Rafael Leão to stay a while longer

Rafael Leão has become one of the more highly coveted young players in football, and Chelsea especially have been looking at the 23-year-old forward as someone who can inject some life into our expensively assembled yet generally misfiring attack. We’ve been linked with him quite strongly since the summer, and it would not be surprising if we made another strong play for his services in the next transfer window or two — especially as he’s now into the final two years of his contract at AC Milan.

His current manager, Stefano Pioli is hoping however that the young man will not have his head turned by the potential riches and possible glories on offer from the likes of Chelsea, and is appealing to the Portugal international’s sensibilities publicly as well.

“I advise him to sign a new deal and stay at Milan. I see Rafa very happy here. [Here we would] have the chance to improve again, he feels good at Milan with this group.” -Stefano Pioli; source: Sky Italia via Metro

Leão was part of solid though ultimately a bit disappointing Portugal side at the World Cup, but at club level, he’s followed up his breakout season last year with another strong first-half of the season this year.

Could he be the latest (very expensive) attempt to fix our attack? Maybe! (See also: Christopher Nkunku.)