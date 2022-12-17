Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player starting in July 2023, with celebrity transfer rumor-monger Fabrizio Romano giving this deal his trademarked “Here We Go” seal of approval. That doesn’t make it official, but it does make it quite certain.

The deal is now “signed and sealed” and “100% closed”, which is a step beyond the previous state from earlier this season in early October, when Chelsea had reportedly reached a “pre-contract agreement” with the player and a transfer “commitment” with RB Leipzig. It’s still unclear however if our final agreement involves paying any sort of release clause (rumored to be around €60m), or if we actually made a deal with the Bundesliga side — who had just recently hinted at making this a tough fight still for us.

Nkunku, who’s currently recovering from an LCL injury that caused him to miss the World Cup with finalists France, will not join Chelsea in January however, contrary to some rumors, with the transfer only set to go through at the end of the season.

Still, if this does turn out to be officially official eventually, the 25-year-old who’s lit up the Bundesliga scoring charts over the past 18 months should prove an excellent signing for us.