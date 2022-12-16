Having lost striker Armando Broja to an ACL injury during a mid-season friendly, Chelsea are said to be looking for replacements. One potential candidate, who probably has been a longer-term target for head coach Graham Potter and the former recruitment team at Brighton, could be 19-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, who currently plays for Molde FL at the top of the Norwegian Elitesierien.

According to several reports, including from Fabrizio Romano, the Telegraph, the Evening Standard, as well as Norway’s TV2, Fofana will be signed for a Norwegian record €10m fee, with Chelsea beating out Brighton in the process, where Paul Winstanley worked before following Potter over to become our Director of Global Talent and Transfers.

Despite that fee, there is no indication whether Fofana would be part of our first-team once he arrives — or what his work permit status may be — with some reports claiming that he’s “a prospect for the future”. That said, he’s scored 15 goals with 5 assists in 24 league appearances for Molde this season already, and added 4 goals in 10 Europa Conference League matches as well.