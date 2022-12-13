AC Milan have been locked in talks with Rafael Leão over a contract extension, but according to the latest reports, those talks have yet to result in a breakthrough. Quite the contrary actually: the 23-year-old “doesn’t want to extend beyond 2024”, which is when his current deal expires.

Milan have tried to sweeten their offer recently, and they obviously remain in negotiations with the budding superstar. But this development is only positive news for other teams who may be interested in his services — including Chelsea (and Real Madrid and Manchester City, or so they say).

Chelsea had made an “informal” approach in the summer, but were immediately knocked back despite our supposed willingness to pay upwards of €100m. Leão does have a €150m release clause, which remains the point at which business might get done — though that could change depending on whether Milan believe they can still convince him to sign a new long-term contract.

Leão didn’t really have a great World Cup as Portugal fell in the quarterfinals, but that hasn’t really deterred anyone’s interest, and rightly so.