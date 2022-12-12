Nahuel Molina joined Atlético Madrid from Udinese just a few months ago, back in July for about €10-20m, but thanks to his excellent showing at the World Cup with Argentina, he’s popped up on the transfer radar of a few teams already, including Chelsea.

That’s according to Marca this weekend, who claim that Chelsea were already in for Molina in the summer when he chose Atlético (in part due to the recommendation of his national team manager) — and we ended up renewing César Azpilicueta’s contract. But now we’re back, especially if our supposed intention to sign Denzel Dumfries doesn’t pan out.

Molina, 24, does have a long-term contract with Atléti through 2027, and seems happy enough to be playing for his compatriot Diego Simeone, but those things don’t matter for transfer rumors. And I suppose you never know in football; things can change very quickly and big money can talk big.

That said, this all seems quite speculative. Maybe Molina’s agent just wants to leverage this situation into a wage rise and a new contract. You’re welcome!