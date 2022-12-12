Youssoufa Moukoko played just one minute for Germany at the 2022 World Cup, but with that solitary appearance, he became the youngest Germany player ever to play at a Word Cup, having just turned 18 a few weeks ago.

Still, one must surely be quite special to make an appearance for Die Mannschaft at a World Cup at such a young age, and Moukoko has show that to be the case indeed with 6 goals and 4 assists to his name already this season, in just 14 Bundesliga appearances.

Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that Moukoko’s contract is up this summer, and he would be free to begin talks with other teams next month already.

That sort of signing would be right up our alley, and sure enough, according to The Athletic we’re already “exploring the possibility” of a transfer — or at least hoping to lay the groundwork for January (or the summer) if not already in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund.

Moukoko may not be the biggest, fastest or quickest striker on the planet, but he’s got a nose for goal, and at such a young age, he’s got plenty of time to improve all the other aspects. His whole career is still ahead of him; might it feature some Chelea far from the finished product.