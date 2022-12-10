Christopher Nkunku is supposedly all but set to join Chelsea in the near future, with a “secret medical” conducted back in the fall and a transfer commitment (“in excess” of €60m) and pre-contract reportedly already agreed.

But if the new RB Leipzig sporting director has his way, that may not be as much of a certainty as the current narrative would have use believe. Max Eberl, the replacement for (definitely) Chelsea-bound Christopher Vivell, expects a tough fight yet for the 25-year-old’s future.

“There is of course a great deal of interest in Nkunku and there is a lot of talk, that’s the way it is. Accordingly, there is a threat [of him leaving]. “We’re not interested in losing a player in the winter, I can say that quite clearly. New signings are also not planned. We want to go into the second half of the season with this squad.” -Max Eberl; source: Sky Deutschland

This may be just some last-minute grandstanding from the new man in charge, or perhaps a not so subtle solicitation of other bids to raise the ultimate price. That said, nothing’s certain until the ink is dry, but hopefully Nkunku, who’s missed the World Cup with an LCL injury, ends up a Chelsea player in the end.