Tammy Abraham was the toast of the town gladiatorial arena after scoring 27 goals (in 53 appearances) last season for AS Roma, but things have taken a turn for the worse for the former Chelsea striker. The mob, after all, is fickle and the mood has soured significantly as the team have shown no progress from last season’s 7th place finish, and Tammy has slumped to just 4 goals in 20 appearances.

There’s obviously plenty of frustration to go around, and when José Mourinho’s your head coach, those frustrations aren’t about to be solved in a calm and non-dramatic manner. And Abraham could be dragged into this “tornado of negativity” as well, with the team reportedly “open to a possible sale” in the summer.

Chelsea do have the buyback on Abraham, reportedly set at €75-80m, about twice what Roma paid last summer to get him. But if he continues to struggle, that may be a fairly optimistic valuation. In addition to potential interest from us, reports also claim that Aston Villa, where he had so much success as a loanee, could also be “keen” on a reunion.

Maybe we could trade Romelu Lukaku (after Inter pass on him) straight up for Tammy? What say you, José?