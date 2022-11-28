 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester United rekindle interest as Chelsea make Christian Pulisic available — report

Oh?

By David Pasztor
SOCCER: NOV 25 FIFA World Cup - USA v England Photo by Richard Gordon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

January is just around the corner, and Chelsea could be one of the busier teams in the winter transfer window — in terms of both incoming and outgoing moves. Among the latter, Christian Pulisic may be one of the names involved, certainly as far as transfer rumors are concerned.

The 24-year-old USA international, fresh off his Man of the Match display against England in Friday’s 0-0 draw, has just 18 months left on his Chelsea contract, and a potential renewal doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

What may be on the cards however is a January exit, with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United all “made aware” of his “likely” availability. That’s according to ESPN, who add that Manchester United are interested in a loan move, to help replace the attention-gap left in the squad by the sacking of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United were among the teams also rumored to be eyeing a potential loan for Pulisic in the summer, but Chelsea were not willing to do business then. Six months later, the mood appears to be shifting...

