Barcelona make their project pitch to highly coveted wunderkind Endrick

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernández has confirmed that they are one of the teams chasing after highly coveted 16-year-old Endrick, currently at Palmeiras in Brazil but soon at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, collecting the main award.

Of course, first he has to turn 18 and move to Europe. And before that, he has to decide which of the several teams vying for his favor he will choose, in what is expected to be at least a €60m pre-arranged transfer

Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSG are all in the running — and not necessarily in that order — and Xavi has revealed that Barca have also made their pitch to the youngster and his representatives.

“We have been speaking with his father and also directly with the player. I explained the project we have in Barcelona. We want talent and he is a talent, capable of making a difference. He has the goal, he has the dribble, he has a brutal ability to make the difference. He is a player from the present, who is already playing in the Brazilian league, and also from the future. “He is the type of player we need. He already knows the project we have at Barcelona and we are talking. I hope he becomes our player. It depends on him. It always depends on the player. Usually, a player will end up playing where he wants to play. So it’s a very personal decision for Endrick.” -Xavi; source: ESPN

With the world at his feet, it’s entirely up to the young man to make his choice. We can only hope that Thiago Silva put in a good word.