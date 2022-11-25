Armando Broja has not really had too many proper chances to shine under either Chelsea manager so far this season, and according to the Evening Standard, AC Milan thus believe there could be an opportunity to prise the 21-year-old striker away from Stamford Bridge — even though he signed a six-year contract extension not six months ago.

Unfortunately for them, and fortunately for us, the report also makes it quite clear that Chelsea “will refuse any offers for the Albania international” while Broja himself also “does not want to leave”. Good.

Milan might have much better luck with the other underutilised Chelsea player on their wishlist, with Hakim Ziyech already admitting that he does not know what will happen in January — though much of the recent talk has centered on him going back to the Eredivisie. But he’s likely to be available on a cut-rate fee, as it’s in everyone’s best interest to find him a new team.