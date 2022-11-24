Hakim Ziyech doesn’t rule out January move away from Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move to the Serie A (AC Milan specifically), or perhaps back to the Eredivisie where he had so much success previously, and when asked about that possibility last night, he certainly wasn’t ruling any of that out. Quite the opposite in fact — without saying or confirming anything specific of course.

“It’s hard to say, difficult to say. We don’t know what will happen in the winter. It’s football, so it’s difficult to say.” -Hakim Ziyech; source: NOS via Metro

Ziyech might be looking to impress potential suitors at the World Cup this month, though he didn’t exactly set pulses racing in Morocco’s dour 0-0 draw against Croatia. Still, he’s not likely to command a high transfer fee despite still 2.5 years left on the 5-year contract he signed in 2020 after a big-money move to Chelsea from Ajax. Outside of a few flashes of brilliance, he’s been a shadow of his Eredivisie self in London, which is a shame for all involved.

Here’s to better days ahead for everyone!